71 SABr of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroys Starlink of Russian occupants with help of FPV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st SABr of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Starlink satellite communications platform used by the Russian occupiers.

The brigade posted the video on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy starlink. Everyone has heard that the Russians have started using SpaceX satellite communications platforms, but we have not been able to film them so far. The company has repeatedly denied supplying its products to the aggressor. The stolen or smuggled modem was spotted by operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 71st Ranger Brigade.

And our fpv drones did not tolerate the outrage and stood firmly on guard over international law and the business reputation of a respected company. In short, the occupiers have no starlink. At least not within the range of our brigade's fighters," the defenders commented.

