Explosion in Rostov, Russia: Authorities say "air defense was not working". VIDEO

The explosion was heard in different parts of the city. Local authorities said it was not the work of air defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition 161.ru.

Surveillance videos of a powerful explosion are posted online.

The spokesperson for the Rostov region governor told reporters that, according to the military, it was not the work of air defence.

Watch more: "Technological" explosion at Roscosmos defense plant in Altai Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

