ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11215 visitors online
News Video War
29 466 47

Enemy assault group was eliminated and armored vehicle was destroyed in street in Avdiivka: "F#ggots, bitch. Didn’t you run up?". VIDEO

One of the Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in Avdiivka filmed a destroyed enemy assault vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier counted six eliminated occupants in the video.

Read more: Situation in Avdiivka is difficult but under control. Soldiers are trying to break through "ring" of occupiers and are succeeding - 3rd SABr. VIDEO

Author: 

Avdiyivka (1116) battles (149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 