Enemy assault group was eliminated and armored vehicle was destroyed in street in Avdiivka: "F#ggots, bitch. Didn’t you run up?". VIDEO
One of the Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in Avdiivka filmed a destroyed enemy assault vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier counted six eliminated occupants in the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password