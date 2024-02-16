Volyn border guards defend house in Avdiivka: "War. F#ggots are coming. We are having lunch. Ours are working from above". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment published a video showing fragments of the defence of a position set up in a house.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the defenders are engaged in a constant battle with the occupiers, having a quick lunch and putting their weapons in order.

"Defence of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Video from the soldiers of the Volyn border guard detachment, who, together with their colleagues from other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are holding their perimeter of defence in the city. Let's know our Heroes!" the commentary to the video reads.

