Occupant’s leg was torn off after kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO 18+
A kamikaze drone operator from the 65th Mechanized Brigade hit a Russian occupier who was hiding in a shell crater on the battlefield near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier lost a leg after the explosion.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password