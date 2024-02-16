Occupant’s leg was torn off after kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the 65th Mechanized Brigade hit a Russian occupier who was hiding in a shell crater on the battlefield near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier lost a leg after the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

