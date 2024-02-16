ENG
Occupant’s leg was torn off after kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the 65th Mechanized Brigade hit a Russian occupier who was hiding in a shell crater on the battlefield near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier lost a leg after the explosion.

Watch more: 71 SABr of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroys Starlink of Russian occupants with help of FPV. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Elimination of group of Russian invaders by soldiers of 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment. VIDEO

Russian Army (9060) elimination (5047) Zaporizka region (1204) drones (2354) 65th Mechanized Brigade (25)
