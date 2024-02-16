Volunteers, veterans, scientists and teachers: Ukraine reminded that Russia continues to hold not only military but also civilians captive. VIDEO

The Civilians in Captivity NGO has created a video reminding us that Russia continues to hold not only military personnel but also ordinary Ukrainians in captivity. It also created a video on what every Ukrainian citizen should know about prisoners of war.

The organization stressed that civilian hostages are people who, at the time of the full-scale invasion, were not involved in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but are now being held captive as prisoners of war. They include volunteers, former military personnel from 2014, scientists, teachers and people who went to the occupied territory to rescue their parents and children. Civilian hostages are not the same as forcibly deported!

The activists noted that there is currently no exact number of civilian hostages held by the Russian Federation, and the figures differ depending on the source.

According to the Coordination Centre's estimates, about 1,600 civilians have been confirmed as captives, not including the missing. However, the ombudsman emphasizes that there may be tens of thousands of them.

Over the past 2 years, Ukraine has returned about 150 civilians.

The activists said that there are many versions of why Russia captured civilians, but the exact reason is unknown.

"At first they thought the military were disguised as civilians to hide or spy. Most of the civilian hostages were confirmed by Russia through the ICRC as prisoners of war. Therefore, it is possible that they wanted to use them as an exchange fund. Holding innocent people captive can be an additional leverage in negotiations," the organisation said.

The organization said that civilians are held in captivity together with the military on equal terms.

"All the horrors that you hear from the released soldiers are also experienced by civilians: constant torture, interrogation, hunger and disease," the activists stressed.

They stressed that civilian hostages have no contact with their relatives, and there are only a few cases when the ICRC did deliver a letter or Russia allowed them to call their relatives in exchange for their consent to an interview. In general, they have no contact with the world at all.