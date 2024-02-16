ENG
Video of 3rd SAB fighters from basement of coke plant in Avdiivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed what the basements of the Avdiivka Coke Plant look like where they are now.

The corresponding video was published by the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Inside the plant, the military are taking cover from constant enemy shelling, and medics are stabilizing the wounded. Even when the ceiling is crumbling from regular QABs," the video description reads.

