Destruction of Russian T-90M tank by direct hit from kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Aerial bombers of the 97th Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian T-90M tank in the Donetsk region by a direct hit from a kamikaze drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

