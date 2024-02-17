Destruction of Russian T-90M tank by direct hit from kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Aerial bombers of the 97th Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian T-90M tank in the Donetsk region by a direct hit from a kamikaze drone.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
