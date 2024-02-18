ENG
Russian occupiers hit Sloviansk and Kramatorsk with artillery - houses and school destroyed, people may be under rubble - PO. VIDEO

In the evening of 17 February, Russian occupants shelled Sloviansk and Kramatorsk with rockets and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was written on Telegram by the deputy head of the PO Oleksiy Kuleba.

He noted: "The enemy continues massive shelling of Ukrainian settlements. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are under enemy fire.

In Kramatorsk, Russians hit the industrial area and the private sector with rockets - a family of 4, including two teenagers, is likely to be under the rubble of one of the buildings. Two buildings were destroyed and 23 others damaged.

In Sloviansk, a shell hit a school, and one person may be trapped under the rubble. Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the sites of the impacts."

