Special operations forces show unique footage of Avdiivka defence. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military showed unique footage of the battle for Avdiivka in Donetsk region. The Special Operations Forces operators alone performed a number of tasks: reconnaissance and surveillance, providing fire support for infantry, FPV drone operations and drops, artillery and aviation adjustments, assault operations, sniper work, and mining.

The corresponding video was posted on Facebook by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soldiers of the 3rd separate regiment of special forces named after Prince Svyatoslav the Brave took part in the defence of the city, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Some Ukrainian soldiers were captured during withdrawal from Avdiivka, - Tarnavskyi