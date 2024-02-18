Pilot of downed Russian fighter jet directed his aircraft towards populated areas of occupied Luhansk region. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, a Russian pilot directed a downed aircraft at a village with civilians in the Antratsyt community. It is not yet known if there were any casualties as a result of the fighter jet’s crash.

Yesterday, 17 February, the pilot of a Russian fighter jet dropped several guided bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. But when he was shot down, the occupier directed the aircraft not to the fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the Luhansk region, Censor.NET reports. The crash of the fighter jet was witnessed by residents of the village of Diakove.

