This morning occupiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in area of responsibility of "Khortytsia" OSTG - Land Forces. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG. It happened in the morning of 18 February.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.
"This morning, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG, the Russians once again showed their attitude to IHL by shooting 2 Ukrainian prisoners of war," the statement said.
