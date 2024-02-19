Tailplane of downed Russian plane seen from sea near occupied Rybatske. VIDEO

The village of Rybatske, near which a Russian military plane crashed into the sea, is blockaded by the Russian military.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the occupied village was posted on his social media page by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. The footage shows the tail of the plane visible from the sea near the shore, and a helicopter circling the crash site.

"From the scene. The plane that didn't crash is in the sea. Russkies is trying to get something. Rybatske is blocked by the military commandant's office. Everyone is running, running. It's beautiful. Enjoy," he says in the commentary to the video.

