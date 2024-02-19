ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5223 visitors online
News Video War
8 188 112

Zelenskyy visited command post of 14th Brigade battalion in Kharkiv region: They discussed important issues with brigadier. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a working visit to Kharkiv region.

He said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv region. The command post of the battalion of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, which is defending Kupiansk. We discussed important issues with the brigadier, talked to the soldiers, and presented them with awards. It is always an honor to be with our defenders. Thank you from all Ukrainians, from the whole of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for protecting the state, our families, independence, our sovereignty!" the head of state said. 

Read more: Ukraine, US hold two rounds of talks on security guarantees, - Zelenskyy

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6477) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 