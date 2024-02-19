Zelenskyy visited command post of 14th Brigade battalion in Kharkiv region: They discussed important issues with brigadier. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a working visit to Kharkiv region.
He said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Kharkiv region. The command post of the battalion of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, which is defending Kupiansk. We discussed important issues with the brigadier, talked to the soldiers, and presented them with awards. It is always an honor to be with our defenders. Thank you from all Ukrainians, from the whole of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for protecting the state, our families, independence, our sovereignty!" the head of state said.
