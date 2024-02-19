ENG
Soldiers of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade stop enemy offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade together with other units of the Defense Forces stopped the enemy offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported today by the Operational Command "West", Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the Russians tried to repeat the offensive and storm our positions. All actions of the Russian army were unsuccessful. The personnel are fleeing. The equipment was destroyed," the statement said.

