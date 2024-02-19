Soldiers of 92nd Assault Brigade destroyed enemy anti-tank mine depot in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
A company of AHILLES attack UAVs of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed an enemy anti-tank mine depot in the Bakhmut direction.
This was reported in a telegram by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password