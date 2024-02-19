Near Kupiansk, where enemy artillery continues to fire, news from border with Poland looks mocking - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 726th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What is happening on our western border - the border with Poland - cannot be taken as something normal or ordinary. We need simple and clear justice. Only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border. So in fact, the situation is not about grain, but rather about politics. And near Kupiansk, not far from the Russian border, where enemy artillery is constantly firing, the news from the Polish border looks mocking. We need joint decisions, rational decisions, to get out of this situation. The decisions are ours with the Poles, first of all, and everyone in Europe who cares about the fate of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

