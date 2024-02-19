ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces capture group of occupants in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defense forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction managed to capture a group of Russians, and the process was captured on video.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "West".

It is noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to break through the defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction and gain a foothold in our positions.

"The enemy is captured. He dies. He runs away. The defense is stable," the military added.

