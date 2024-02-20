ENG
Fighters of 225th SAB eliminated platoon commander of Russian Armed Forces unit near Avdiivka. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion killed a platoon commander of a Russian Armed Forces unit near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted by the commander of the 225th separate assault battalion, Oleh Shiryaev.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Thus, the battalion destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers near Avdiivka. The footage shows the eliminated platoon commander of one of the Russian Armed Forces units.

