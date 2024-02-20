ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5498 visitors online
News Video War
6 064 2

Kharkiv Guardsmen repel attack and destroy two platoons of occupants in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

On 17 February, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the "Spartan" brigade. The brigade’s aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of several enemy columns of heavy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade's soldiers managed to stop the advance of the vehicles. The National Guardsmen of the 3rd Operational Brigade destroyed 3 units of enemy vehicles and 2 platoons of Russian infantry.

Watch more: "Bulava" strike unit destroys enemy hangar with occupants’ equipment with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5073) Zaporizka region (1217)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 