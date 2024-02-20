Kharkiv Guardsmen repel attack and destroy two platoons of occupants in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
On 17 February, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the "Spartan" brigade. The brigade’s aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of several enemy columns of heavy equipment.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade's soldiers managed to stop the advance of the vehicles. The National Guardsmen of the 3rd Operational Brigade destroyed 3 units of enemy vehicles and 2 platoons of Russian infantry.
