Border guards attack Russian "loaf" with drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv direction, Steel Front soldiers spotted a Russian UAZ during aerial reconnaissance and sent a kamikaze drone to destroy enemy vehicles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
