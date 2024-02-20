ENG
Border guards attack Russian "loaf" with drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, Steel Front soldiers spotted a Russian UAZ during aerial reconnaissance and sent a kamikaze drone to destroy enemy vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

