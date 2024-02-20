Russians are looting in occupied Sievierodonetsk: "F#ck, their apartments are spacious. I’ll take bed for myself, f#ck, it’s f#cking awesome". VIDEO
A video of the occupier looting dilapidated and abandoned apartments in occupied Sievierodonetsk has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian man inspecting the damaged high-rise building and "inspecting" one of the apartments. The occupier regrets that he will not be able to take the surviving TV, which is visible in a place inaccessible due to the destruction, and has his eyes on a single bed, apparently in the children's room.
"F#ck, their apartments are not small - they are spacious... I'll take the bed for myself, f#ck, it's a f#cking awesome," the looter says in the video.
Warning: Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password