Soldier of International Legion of AFU fighting with occupants: "Good morning! Budanov says hello, bitch!". VIDEO

A video of a fighter of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in a small arms battle with the Russian occupiers was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media was made with a camera mounted on the soldier's ammunition. The foreigner is fighting from a position set up in a forest belt.

"Budanov says hello, bitch! Good morning!" the fighter says on the recording after the first rounds in the direction of the enemy.

