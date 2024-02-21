Moment of Russian army’s "capture" of bridgehead in Krynyky: two occupiers planted their flag on remains of building and headlong fled to their positions. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment when the occupiers "cleared" the Ukrainian bridgehead in Krynky.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two occupants sneaking into the part of Krynky controlled by Ukrainian soldiers, planting a Russian flag on the ruins of a house, and running away to their positions.

