Soldiers of 128th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles, mortar crew and group of infantrymen. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Zakarpattia region destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles using drone operators adapted for dropping anti-tank mines. Another target of the Ukrainian soldiers was an occupant mortar unit. It was destroyed by dropping a grenade from an light anti-tank grenade launcher.

This was reported on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.

Unfortunately for them, the Russian mortar crews kept the mines too close, and they detonated as a "farewell salute" to them. The same disaster befell a group of infantrymen who, after an unsuccessful attack, decided to hide in a building with an ammunition depot. One successful drone drop and the ammunition exploded along with the personnel. Four Russians were "200th". Three more infantrymen decided to hide under their IFV, but it was not such a difficult task for the FPV drone to get them. As a result, three Russians moved into the "200th" category. And the highlight of the video is the FPV drone flying right into the dugout with an explosion and the elimination of the infantry," the brigade's fighters said, adding that all Russian losses were confirmed by radio intercept data.

