Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces with a copy of the icon "the Holy Savior’s image". He also presented state awards to military units of the Aerospace Forces. To do this, Putin came to the Chkalovsky airfield.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

And this happened after the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed seven Russian military aircraft in just one week.

Thus, over the past three days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shot down six Russian aircraft, including a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet. One more aircraft was shot down in the morning of 21 February - it was a Su-34 bomber. In total, since the start of the invasion in February 2022, according to the Ukrainian side, Moscow has lost 336 aircraft.

