Ukrainian artillery destroyed ammunition warehouses and Russian positions using Italian FH70 howitzers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed the occupiers’ ammunition warehouse in the Zaporizhzhia direction with the help of FH70 howitzers provided by Italian and Estonian allies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

