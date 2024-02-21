Zelenskyy thanked Air Force for seven downed Russian planes in week. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 728th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I want to thank our Air Force, everyone who defends our skies. There are good results against Russian military aircraft. Seven warplanes - Russian Su - in one week. I thank you, our soldiers, for your accuracy. And one of the main tasks for our country this year is to protect the sky and our frontline positions from Russian air and missile strikes.

I thank everyone who is in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions. I am grateful to every person who works for Ukraine and defense. I thank everyone who helps. Believing in Ukraine means believing in ourselves and working for common strength. We must achieve our Ukrainian goals. We must win," Zelenskyy said.

