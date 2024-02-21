How enemy managed to break through south of Avdiivka and details of 53rd Brigade’s withdrawal from city | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Armed Forces of Ukraine have been defending Avdiivka for a year. Every day, the brigade’s soldiers inflicted irreversible losses on the enemy in both equipment and personnel.
The commander of an infantry company of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade, call sign "Zam," said that the soldiers held their positions to the last, and thanks to them, other Ukrainian units were able to withdraw from Avdiivka.
The full interview with the company commander of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade can be viewed on Butusov Plus YouTube channel. To learn more about how the enemy managed to make a breakthrough south of Avdiivka, please see below.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password