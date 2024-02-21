Ukrainian soldiers drop one and half tons of explosives on Russian occupants’ concentration. VIDEO

In the eastern direction, soldiers of the 48th Kamianets-Podilskyi Engineering Brigade used UR-77 Meteorite systems to launch a powerful fire attack on the concentration of occupants’ manpower.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the public relations service of the Armed Forces Support Command.

"Almost one and a half tons of explosives on the heads of the occupiers," the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

They noted that the weight of the explosive in one charge of the UR-77 Meteorite system is more than 700 kilograms.

