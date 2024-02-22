HIMARS hit Russian training ground in Kherson region and eliminated about 60 occupants. VIDEO

The occupiers were brought to the training grounds near Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson region, on the instructions of the Russian "Dnipro" command to test the fire training of units being prepared for the assault on Krynky. The Russian invaders from the 328th Air Assault Regiment, the 810th Marine Brigade and the 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment were present at the training ground.

Ukrainian intelligence discovered and reported on enemy joint exercises to our soldiers. As a result, the soldiers attacked a cluster of occupants with HIMARS MLRS, Censor.NET reports. Our defenders eliminated about 60 occupants.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russians’ formation at training ground near Volnovakha - 65 occupants were eliminated - social networks. VIDEO&PHOTOS