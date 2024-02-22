Polish farmers continue to block 6 directions on border with Ukraine, 2450 trucks are waiting in queues - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

Polish farmers block the Ukrainian-Polish border. As of the morning of February 22, 2,450 trucks were waiting in lines to cross the border into Ukraine. Most of them are in front of the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, and Shehyni checkpoints. There is an increase in queues on the border of Slovakia and Hungary.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks. As before, these are 6 directions. Speaking directly about the checkpoints, these are Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, a total of 2,450 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border into Ukraine at all six checkpoints in Poland. Most of them are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni checkpoints," said Demchenko.

According to him, there is a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks. In recent days, this has been particularly critical in the direction of the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints.

"For example, only 60 trucks crossed the border at Shehyni yesterday - 40 towards Ukraine and 20 towards Poland. In the direction of Yahodyn, 70 trucks crossed the border towards Ukraine, and not a single truck crossed the border towards Poland. In fact, Polish farmers do not let a single truck pass through Yahodyn from Ukraine to Poland. They let several trucks through in an hour in all directions, both towards Ukraine and Poland. However, this is not intensive traffic," explained the SBGS spokesman.

For other categories of transport, traffic is not yet blocked, including cars and buses, he said.

Demchenko said that it is extremely difficult for trucks and carriers to find detours, as documents can be issued and tied to a specific customs office. But if there is an opportunity, alternative routes through other countries should be better used, he said.

In addition, he noted, there is already an increase in queues on the border between Slovakia and Hungary.

"According to the statistics, as of this morning, there are about 500 trucks in line in Slovakia opposite our Uzhhorod checkpoint, and about 800 trucks in Hungary near the Tisa checkpoint are waiting to cross the border to Ukraine," said Demchenko.

The State Border Guard Service spokesman added that there are no blockades here and the traffic is intense in accordance with the capacity of the checkpoints.

