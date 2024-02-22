Kyiv and Odesa are Russian cities. Russian army will have to reach capital "later" - Medvedev. VIDEO

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russian troops "if not now, then later" will have to reach Kyiv again, as it is allegedly a Russian city. Odesa should also "return home", as Russia is "waiting for it".

Medvedev said this in an interview with the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Where to stay? I don't know. I think that, given what I have said, we still have to work hard and seriously. Will it be Kyiv? Yes, it should probably be Kyiv. If not now, then later, perhaps in some other phase of the conflict," he said.

According to him, there are allegedly two reasons for this. The first is that Kyiv is allegedly a "Russian city" and the second is that it allegedly poses an "international threat to the existence of the Russian Federation", as Kyiv is allegedly "led by an international brigade of opponents of Russia, led by the United States of America".

"So yes, it could be Kyiv," Medvedev added.

In addition, according to him, "Odesa is being waited for in the Russian Federation".

"Odesa, come home. We have been waiting for Odesa in the Russian Federation. Even by the history of this city, the people who live there, the language they speak, it is our Russian city," the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added.

