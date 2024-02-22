Occupant dies from detonation of ammunition in pockets of his dead comrade. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier dying from the detonation of ammunition that exploded in the pockets of his dead comrade.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the body of the eliminated occupier was engulfed in fire, and when another invader lay down nearby, an explosion occurred.

"It seemed that Russian soldiers could not surprise us with anything, but no! Another "genius" is lining up for a Darwin Award, deciding to lie down next to a burning colleague with a surprise in his pockets in the form of ammunition. Video from the Zaporizhzhia area from the National Guard of the 3rd Brigade of the Spartan Task Force and their aerial reconnaissance colleagues of the 118th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers drop one and half tons of explosives on Russian occupants’ concentration. VIDEO