UAV operators of Comanche strike unit from 40th SAB destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in Kupiansk direction with "Dyki Shershni" drones. VIDEO
UAV operators of the "Comanchi" strike unit from the 40th separate artillery brigade destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in the direction of Kupiansk with "Dyki Shershni" drones.
Join the collection for new drones:
Mono-bank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password