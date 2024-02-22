UAV operators of Comanche strike unit from 40th SAB destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in Kupiansk direction with "Dyki Shershni" drones. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Comanchi" strike unit from the 40th separate artillery brigade destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in the direction of Kupiansk with "Dyki Shershni" drones.

