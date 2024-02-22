ENG
UAV operators of Comanche strike unit from 40th SAB destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in Kupiansk direction with "Dyki Shershni" drones. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Comanchi" strike unit from the 40th separate artillery brigade destroyed a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in the direction of Kupiansk with "Dyki Shershni" drones.

Watch more: Wild Hornet drones attack enemy armored vehicles in southern direction. VIDEO

Join the collection for new drones:

Mono-bank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: "Bulava" strike unit destroys enemy hangar with occupants’ equipment with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

