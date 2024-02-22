Ukrainian analogs of Humvee, MaxxPro and M113 armored vehicles - "Kharakternyk", "Sikach" and "Lys" in combat in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

A video showing Ukrainian special forces soldiers using Ukrainian analogs of Humvee, MaxxPro and M113 armored vehicles - Kharakternyk (enchanter - ed. note), Sikach (cleaver - ed. note) and Lys (fox - ed. note) - in a battle in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows fragments of a battle with an enemy subversive group. Ukrainian armored vehicles appear in some of the footage.

"Footage of a battle of one of the special units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where our military are moving on home-made Ukrainian analogues of the American Humvee armored vehicle (our name is " Kharakternyk "), MaxxPro armored personnel carriers ("Sikach") and M113 (" Lys "). According to Defense Express, the battle took place against an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in mid-February. Our defenders managed to push the enemy into the temporarily occupied territories without losses," the commentary to the video reads.

