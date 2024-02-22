Navalny’s mother says she is being blackmailed and forced to secretly bury her son. VIDEO

The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, said she was being blackmailed and forced to bury her son secretly.

She said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lyudmyla Navalnaya, her son's body has not yet been returned to her, and the Russian Investigative Committee "imposes conditions on where, when and how Alexey should be buried."

"I have just left the building of the Investigative Committee in Salekhard. I spent almost a day there alone with investigators and forensic experts. They let my lawyer in this afternoon. Last night, they secretly took me to the morgue, where they showed me Alexey. The investigators claim that they know the cause of death and that they have all the medical and legal documents ready.

They want the burial to be secret. They want to bring me to the end of the cemetery and say that your son is lying here. I do not agree with this. They say that if I do not agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son's body," Navalnaya said.

The death of Aleksey Navalny

On 16 February 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Aleksey Navalny.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Navalny was killed by Putin.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that "Russia must answer all serious questions about the circumstances of Navalny's death".

US Secretary of State Blinken also believes that Russia is responsible for the opposition leader's death.