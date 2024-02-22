Zelenskyy met with foreign diplomats and spoke about Ukraine’s international priorities. VIDEO

The President held a meeting with diplomats, representatives of states and international organisations, during which he spoke about the priority directions of Ukraine’s international activity in 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the president thanked the participants for being "in Ukraine and with Ukraine".

"Thanks to the normal work of diplomatic institutions, our people see that the world leaders are with us and that you believe in Ukraine, trust our country," he said.

He noted that 2024 is a special year. This is the year when Ukraine must "do as much as possible in terms of our ability to end this war in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law".

In this context, the President announced three priority goals for Ukraine this year.

Thus, he stressed that the first absolute priority is "protecting our people from Russian terror".

"We are extremely grateful to every state and every leader who provides defence, macro-financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and our people. I am especially grateful for the programmes of long-term support - both defence and financial," Zelenskyy stressed.

The second task is to promote the Peace Formula, "which is capable of restoring the full force of international law violated by Russia".

The Formula will also be used to "return home to Ukraine our people - children and adults deported to Russia, Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukrainian political prisoners".

Zelenskyy explained that the third priority is international cooperation on sanctions against Russia and frozen Russian assets, as well as defence cooperation.

"Ukraine invites all respected states and companies to defence cooperation. We must work together to ensure that Russia does not manage to circumvent the world's sanctions. Another aspect is Russian assets. The sooner they are confiscated, the sooner Putin will feel the true price of aggression against international law," the Head of State stressed.

