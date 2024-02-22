This year our Air Force will become stronger - Zelenskyy on transition to F-16. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 729th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today, we started the day with a meeting of the Headquarters. There was a special report not only on the operational situation at the front line, but also on other strategic issues, including our country's preparation for the transition to F-16.

All the parameters for the first batch of aircraft: specific delivery dates, the necessary technical and infrastructure support. The details are positive. This year, our Air Force will become stronger, these are fundamental tasks. Specifically, it is protection against Russian guided bombs and new opportunities on the front line in general.

Of course, today's meeting also included reports from the Chief of the Army, the Intelligence Service, the Minister of Defense and other government officials responsible for armaments. Special attention was paid to several areas: Avdiivka and the southern areas.

I am grateful to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine, working for Ukraine and helping!" the President said.

Read more: EU will support Ukraine as long as necessary - Michel in conversation with Zelenskyy