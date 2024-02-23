Occupier’s helmet flies through air after grenade explodes during trench combat. VIDEO
A fragment of a successful assault on an enemy position by Ukrainian soldiers was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Ukrainian infantryman throwing a grenade at the invader. After the explosion, the occupier's protective helmet flies into the soldier's hands, which was blown off by the explosion. Without hesitation, the soldier throws the grenade in the direction of the dead Russian.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password