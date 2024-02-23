ENG
Occupier’s helmet flies through air after grenade explodes during trench combat. VIDEO

A fragment of a successful assault on an enemy position by Ukrainian soldiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Ukrainian infantryman throwing a grenade at the invader. After the explosion, the occupier's protective helmet flies into the soldier's hands, which was blown off by the explosion. Without hesitation, the soldier throws the grenade in the direction of the dead Russian.

Russian Army (9051) assaul (166) elimination (5043) battles (149)
