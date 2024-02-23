ENG
Combat work of Ukrainian crew of American M1A1 "Abrams" tank in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

A video of a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the American M1A1 Abrams tank in the Avdiivka direction has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the work of Ukrainian tankers from the 47th Mahura Brigade was filmed by a drone.

weapons (2854) USA (5462) tank (1081) Avdiyivka (1116) 47 SMBr (193)
