Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation: Democracies should not remove themselves from protecting values that have defined modern world. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 730th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"At the meeting with the US Senate delegation, I first thanked them for the positive vote on the package of support for our state and our soldiers. This package is not ordinary, it is fundamental to our defence both in terms of its content and the signal that support or non-support for this package sends to the world. Democracies should not withdraw from the historical process - from the process of defending all the values that have defined our modern world.

I briefed the senators on the situation on the battlefield today - on the direct link between the weapons our soldiers have and the results achieved by our common enemy. Sufficiency of artillery, sufficiency of range - these are key things for us, for our Defence Forces. And, of course, we are working very actively to deprive Russian aircraft of the ability to dominate the skies near the front this year, as well as on joint defence production projects. We discussed the relevant priorities with the American delegation," Zelenskyy said.

