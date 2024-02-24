Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy infantry fighting vehicle along with part of paratroopers in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle along with a part of the paratroopers near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

