Night work of air defense forces against enemy shaheds. VIDEO

The Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk demonstrated the night work of Ukrainian air defence units.

He said that last night the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 12 Russian "shaheds", Censor.NET reports.

"I thank the defenders of the sky of the South Air Command for their excellent combat work on the night of 24 February 2024," Oleshchuk signed the video.

The Southern Defence Forces reported today that on the night of 24 February, Russians fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region, three X-59 guided missiles (launched from the TOT of Kherson region), and 12 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda) at Ukraine. Air defence destroyed all targets.

On the evening of 23 February, Odesa was attacked by Russian attack drones, one of which hit a residential building.