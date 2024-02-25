Soldiers of 128th Brigade repelled enemy assault and eliminated at least seven occupiers on outskirts of Robotyne. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Transcarpathian region repelled an enemy assault on the outskirts of Robotyne. Using ATGMs, the soldiers destroyed enemy vehicles and killed the occupiers’ personnel with drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read more: Fierce battles continue in Tavria direction - Tarnavskyi