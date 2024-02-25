ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10789 visitors online
News Video War
12 284 15

Soldiers of 128th Brigade repelled enemy assault and eliminated at least seven occupiers on outskirts of Robotyne. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Transcarpathian region repelled an enemy assault on the outskirts of Robotyne. Using ATGMs, the soldiers destroyed enemy vehicles and killed the occupiers’ personnel with drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read more: Fierce battles continue in Tavria direction - Tarnavskyi

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2395) Zaporizka region (1215)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 