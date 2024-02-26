High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Pashynskyi. Live updates

Today, on 26 February, the HACC will continue its hearing to choose a measure of restraint for former MP and chairman of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhiy Pashynskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On 21 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court failed to choose a measure of restraint for Pashynskyi, so it adjourned the hearing to 23 February. At the hearing, Major General Ivan Lisovyi filed a motion to put Pashynskyi on personal guarantee. However, the court adjourned until 26 February.

The Pashynskyi case

On 12 February, former MP and head of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhiy Pashynskyi said that his house was searched by representatives of the SSU and NABU. The search was conducted in connection with the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state in 2015.

The NABU and the SSU reported that they had exposed a criminal organisation whose activities caused the state losses of UAH 967 million in 2014-2018. Former MP Pashynskyi and his business partner were served suspicion notices of misappropriation of oil products.

On 13 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACCU) imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is a defendant in the case of the theft of Serhiy Kurchenko's oil products, which were subject to nationalisation.

The NABU, SAPO and SSU suspect former MP Serhiy Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tonnes of oil products confiscated by the state from businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.

Civil society activists and veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war defended Serhiy Pashynskyi, head of the National Association of Defence Industries of Ukraine, who chaired the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defence from 2014 to 2019. Ihor Lutsenko, a former MP, a veteran of the Ukrainian-Russian war, and a UAV company commander, said that the arrest of Pashynskyi could complicate the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the seizure of accounts of companies belonging to the National Association of Defence Industry Enterprises of Ukraine could stop this supply.

The Association of Defence Industry called for preventing Pashynskyi's removal from coordinating defence enterprises.

On 21 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court began to choose a preventive measure against former MP and head of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhiy Pashynskyi. Prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to impose a preventive measure on former MP Serhiy Pashynsky in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299,999,100.

On 21 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court failed to impose a measure of restraint on Pashynskyi, so it adjourned the hearing to 23 February.

Serhiy Pashynskyi's lawyers believe that the allegations on which their client is suspected are not supported by the case file. And the posts on the official pages of the NABU and the SAPO regarding this case are manipulative in nature to shape the desired public opinion.