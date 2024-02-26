We can end this war on our own terms, but we have to fight, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that in order to win the war unleashed by Russia, it is necessary to increase counteraction to Russian aggression at all levels.

The head of state said this on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, Censor.NET reports.

"Wars are only truly just when the evil that gave rise to them is extinguished. And that is why the sense of justice and the desire for peace must go hand in hand. This requires, in particular, not to forget about Crimea. To fight for Crimea. To resist the evil that Russia brought to Crimea and then tried to spread throughout Ukraine and wants to spread to the lands of other nations," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy said that it was necessary to increase real counteraction to Russian evil at all levels.

"All over the world. We have to fight for the people in Crimea and in all other occupied parts of Ukraine. We have to fight for the full restoration of the force of international law - the force of international law on Crimea, and therefore on any other land. We have to fight for the fundamental right of the Crimean Tatar people, like any other people, to live in their own home. To win in each of these points is to extinguish Russian revanchism, that is, to actually end the war," the Head of State said.

"We can end this war on our own, Ukrainian terms. We can return our land and people from occupation. We can bring Russia to justice for what it has done. But for this to happen, we must fight. And may the reward for all those who fight for Ukraine and justice be victory," he concluded.