Zelenskyy held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov: They agreed to intensify logistics and infrastructure development in our region. VIDEO

Today, 26 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

Zelensky said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the talks were productive and quite concrete.

"I am grateful to Bulgaria for supporting our efforts in the Black Sea and the Danube region to expand trade flows and restore normal shipping. It is extremely important that we are able to ensure normal economic relations even in such a difficult time, despite all the difficulties.

We have agreed with Bulgaria to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure in our region. Our common respect for the principle of good neighbourliness will add to the economic growth of both our countries," the statement said.

