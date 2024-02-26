Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated six occupants in one strike. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed six occupiers in one strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"A brilliant strike on a group of Russian occupiers! Sparingly and efficiently, a kamikaze drone pilot of the 25th separate airborne brigade worked on six occupants at once," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

