ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11578 visitors online
News Video War
16 997 26

Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated six occupants in one strike. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed six occupiers in one strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"A brilliant strike on a group of Russian occupiers! Sparingly and efficiently, a kamikaze drone pilot of the 25th separate airborne brigade worked on six occupants at once," the author of the publication notes in his commentary. 

Watch more: Occupant tries to escape from Ukrainian drone in vain. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) elimination (5073) drones (2367)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 