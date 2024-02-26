Enemy infantry fighting vehicle is on fire after it hit mine in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
An enemy infantry fighting vehicle rapidly broke into Ukrainian positions near Coke Plant in the Avdiivka direction and blew up on a mine.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
